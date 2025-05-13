After Cricket South Africa announced its squad for the upcoming WTC Final game next month, Cricket Australia also listed out its 15-player team for the much-anticipated match at the iconic Lord's.

Australia, the defending champions of the World Test Championship (WTC), announced their squad for the upcoming Final clash with South Africa, scheduled to be held next month at the iconic Lord's. Cricket Australia took to its official social media handles to announce its 15-player squad. Cameron Green will be returning to the squad after back surgery, along with spinner Matt Kuhnemann, not only for the WTC match but for the subsequent Caribbean tour.

Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have overcome injuries that kept them out of the Sri Lanka tour and the Champions Trophy earlier this year, however, they both returned to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Australia's journey to WTC Final

Australia won four out of the six series to secure its spot in its second straight WTC Final. It also drew 2-2 with England in the 2023 Ashes and 1-1 with West Indies. On the other hand, South Africa top the ICC Tests rankings with 8 wins from 12 Test games for a point percentage of 69.44. Australia is in second place with a point percentage of 67.54, with 13 wins out of 19 matches.

Australia squad for WTC Final

Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, and Brendan Doggett (Travelling Reserve).