Cricket

'Australia 450-2, India all out for...': Mitchell Marsh's bold prediction goes viral ahead of World Cup 2023 final

The prestigious Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will serve as the venue for this thrilling showdown on Sunday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

India and Australia are set to face each other in a highly anticipated World Cup final, marking their first encounter in two decades. The prestigious Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will serve as the venue for this thrilling showdown on Sunday. As both teams prepare for this marquee clash, the attention of social media has been captured by a bold prediction made by Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh regarding the outcome of the final.

During the Indian Premier League earlier this year, Marsh made a remarkable prediction on the Delhi Capital's podcast, foreseeing an India-Australia World Cup final. He confidently stated that Australia would amass a staggering 450 runs for the loss of only two wickets in the first innings, while dismissing India for a paltry 65 runs. This audacious forecast, made months in advance, has left everyone astounded in the build-up to what promises to be the most talked-about cricket final in recent memory.

“Australia undefeated. Defeating India. Australia 450 for 2 in the final, India all out 65," Marsh said on Delhi Capital’s podcast during IPL 2023.

India's tally in the CWC finals stands at 2-1, with victories in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Australia will enter the contest with a commanding 5-2 lead, having emerged victorious in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015, while suffering defeats in 1975 and 1996.

Australia suffered defeats in their first two matches against India and South Africa. However, they managed to turn the tide in their favor, triumphing in the subsequent seven games and securing a spot in the semifinals. This impressive winning streak provided them with the necessary momentum as they approached the ultimate showdown. Their recent victory over South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens further solidified their reputation as the heroes of the knockout stage.

One standout player, Marsh, has been in exceptional form, already notching up two centuries against formidable Asian opponents, Australia and Bangladesh, during the group stages.

As Australia prepares to face India in the final, they will heavily rely on their star players to rise to the occasion and deliver a stellar performance on the grand stage.

Meanwhile, The Indian team is soaring to new heights with their outstanding performances in this World Cup. Despite facing a tough challenge from New Zealand in both matches, India has largely dominated their games, emerging victorious with conviction.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami have been the standout players for India, showcasing their exceptional skills. Captain Rohit Sharma and other team members have also made crucial contributions at pivotal moments.

In contrast, the last encounter between India and Australia in the World Cup final saw the Ricky Ponting-led side emerge triumphant with a convincing 125-run victory.

