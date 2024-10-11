Check out all the details related to Australia vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

The upcoming match between Australia Women (AU-W) and Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the 14th match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is highly anticipated.

Australia has displayed exceptional form in the tournament, showcasing their prowess as defending champions. With two convincing victories under their belt, they currently lead Group A in the points table. Led by Alyssa Healy, the team is poised to secure a spot in the semi-finals with a win in this crucial match.

In contrast, Pakistan has faced challenges in the tournament. While they started strong with a victory against Sri Lanka, they were defeated by India in a closely contested match. This upcoming game against Australia is a make-or-break moment for Pakistan, as they must emerge victorious to stay in contention for the tournament title.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium has proven to be more favorable for batting compared to the one at Sharjah. Batters have been able to freely execute their shots on this track and have also received full value for their efforts.

Weather Report

The forecast for this evening calls for warm temperatures and clear skies. The temperature is expected to reach around 32°C with no chance of precipitation.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (C), Phoebe Litchfield, BL Mooney, A Gardner, GM Harris, TM McGrath, EA Perry, A Sutherland, G Wareham, S Molineux, ML Schutt

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (C), Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, G Feroza, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Syeda Aroob Shah

