The Australian women's cricket team is gearing up to take on Pakistan in the 14th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. This highly anticipated match is scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 11.

The Aussie women have been in top form, currently leading the tournament standings with two wins in as many matches. The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a convincing 6-wicket victory over the 2024 Asia Cup champions. Led by Alyssa Healy, the team then went on to defeat New Zealand by 60 runs in their second match, solidifying their position at the top of the table.

On the other hand, the Pakistan women's team is currently placed third in the standings, with one win and one loss in the tournament. The Women in Green began their journey with a 31-run victory over Sri Lanka, but faced a setback in their last match as Harmanpreet Kaur's India secured a six-wicket win over them.

Match Details

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 14th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 11, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Ashleigh Gardner, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana

Bowlers: Megan Schutt

AUD-W vs PAK-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Sadia Iqbal

