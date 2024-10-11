Pakistan's nine-wicket defeat marked their second consecutive loss, following their defeat to India on Sunday.

Ashleigh Gardner showcased her dominance for Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday, leading her team to their third consecutive victory of the tournament. Facing off against Pakistan, Gardner's exceptional performance included taking four wickets, propelling the former champions towards the brink of semifinal qualification. Pakistan's nine-wicket defeat marked their second consecutive loss, following their defeat to India on Sunday.

Australia's triumph solidified their position at the top of Group A, with an unblemished record of three wins. Their impressive net run rate of +2.786 positions them favorably for a spot in the semi-finals, surpassing both India and New Zealand.

In the match, Pakistan struggled to find their footing while batting first, ultimately being bowled out for a disappointing total of 82 runs in 19.5 overs. This marked the lowest score by a team in the first 10 overs of any match in the tournament, highlighting their slow start and lack of momentum.

Despite Aliya Riaz's contribution of 26 runs, the rest of the Pakistani batters failed to effectively counter the Australian bowling attack. Ash Gardner's standout performance with four wickets, along with contributions from Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham with two wickets each, proved pivotal in Australia's victory.

Australia's chase was expected to be a straightforward task, as they made a strong start by scoring 46 runs in the powerplay despite losing the wicket of Beth Mooney. Sadia Iqbal, the top-ranked T20I bowler at the time, managed to dismiss Mooney, showcasing her skill against a formidable opponent.

Alyssa Healy assumed control of the innings, increasing the run rate and effectively countering the Pakistani bowling attack. She managed to score 37 runs from 23 balls before being forced to retire due to a calf injury. At that juncture, Australia required a mere 14 runs from 65 balls to clinch the victory.

