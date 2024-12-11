Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner were instrumental in Australia achieving a formidable total of 298 runs while batting first.

The valiant century by India's vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana was unfortunately in vain as India was dismissed for 215 runs, resulting in a loss of the 3rd ODI match against Australia by 83 runs.

In the pursuit of 298 runs, India faced early setbacks with the quick dismissals of Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The team then experienced a collapse towards the end of the innings, going from 189/4 to being all out for 215.

Australia Women, choosing to bat first made a strong start with openers Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll showcasing exceptional stroke play. The duo accumulated 58 runs without loss by the end of the Powerplay, putting India Women on the defensive.

However, Arundhati Reddy turned the tide with a brilliant spell that saw the dismissals of Voll and Litchfield in the same over. She further claimed the wickets of Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, reducing Australia to 78/4 in the 17th over. Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner then steadied the innings with a crucial 96-run partnership. Sutherland reached her second ODI century before being bowled out for 110 in the final over, while McGrath remained unbeaten on 56 as Australia reached a formidable total of 298/6.

This performance also set a new record for the highest team score in a Women’s ODI in Perth.

