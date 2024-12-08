Georgia Voll (101 off 87 balls) and Ellyse Perry (105 off 75 balls) slammed centuries while Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney scored fifties.

The Australian women delivered a dominant performance in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series, crushing India by 122 runs at the Allan Border Field on Sunday, December 8. With this victory, Australia has secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The foundation for this impressive win was laid by Georgia Voll, who scored 101 runs off 87 balls, and Ellyse Perry, who contributed 105 runs off 75 balls, both achieving centuries and overpowering India's bowling attack. Their exceptional batting display led Australia to achieve their largest victory margin over India on home soil.

Australia's captain, Tahlia McGrath, won the toss and chose to bat first on a favorable pitch. The opening pair of Voll and Phoebe Litchfield (60 runs off 63 balls) put on a solid 130-run partnership, immediately putting India on the defensive.

India managed to break the partnership when seamer Saima Thakor dismissed Litchfield in the 20th over. Perry and Voll then combined forces, adding 92 runs for the second wicket. This partnership proved to be a challenge for the Indian bowlers, who struggled to contain the Australian batters.

Beth Mooney capitalized on the strong start and scored 56 runs off 44 balls, hitting eight boundaries. Priya Mishra and Renuka Singh Thakur were unable to stem the flow of runs, proving ineffective with the ball for the Indian team.

In response, India suffered an early setback as Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for just nine runs in the fourth over of the match, having been sent to open the innings alongside Richa Ghosh. The decision to promote Richa to the opening position was necessitated by an injury to Priya Punia while fielding. Richa played a commendable innings, scoring 54 runs off 72 balls, including eight boundaries, and was the sole Indian player to reach a half-century in the game.

Despite the efforts of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (38 runs off 42 balls), Jemimah Rodrigues (43 runs off 39 balls), and Mani (46 not out off 45 balls), India was unable to avoid defeat. Annabel Sutherland stood out among the Australian bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 4/39 in the match.

