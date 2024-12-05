Here are the details of when and where to watch India women vs Australia women 1st ODI match.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team are gearing up for their next challenge as they prepare to face Australia in a three-match ODI series. The countdown has officially begun for the Indian team as they set their sights on the Women's World Cup next year. This ODI series will be crucial for them to assess their batting strength and solidify their lineup.

The Women in Blue have faced some inconsistency over the past year, which ultimately led to their disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Despite their recent struggles, the Indian team arrives in Australia with a renewed sense of confidence following their 2-1 home ODI series victory over New Zealand. However, it was clear that India's batting was not at its best during that series. Consequently, they have made the decision to drop out-of-form opener Shafali Verma from the squad in an effort to experiment with a new lineup.

In their last encounter in 2021, Australia emerged victorious with a 2-1 series win over India. Harmanpreet Kaur will undoubtedly be focusing on improving their record Down Under as they face off against Australia once again.

Pitch and weather report

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane is known for its grassy surface, which offers assistance to bowlers. Spinners are expected to play a crucial role on this pitch. The weather forecast predicts sunny skies and pleasant conditions, making it an ideal setting for a competitive cricket match.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match is set to take place on Thursday, December 5th. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:50 AM IST, with the toss happening at 9:20 AM IST.

Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2, or stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted playing XIs

India Women: Uma Chetry (wk), JI Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, S Mandhana, H Deol, H Kaur (C), DB Sharma, Radha Yadav, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh, A Reddy

Australia Women: BL Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, EA Perry, A Sutherland, TM McGrath (C), A Gardner, G Wareham, KJ Garth, ML Schutt, S Molineux, Darcie Brown

