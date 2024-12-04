AUS vs IND Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st ODI between Australia and India.

The highly anticipated first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India Women and Australia Women is set to kick off on December 5 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Both teams are brimming with exceptional talent, promising an exhilarating start to the series. The home team, led by stand-in captain Tahila McGrath, is eager to capitalize on their home ground advantage.

On the other hand, Team India Women rely on their strong batting lineup and bowling prowess to excel in Australian conditions. With players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh leading the batting order, and Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Radha Yadav providing depth with their all-round abilities, Team India Women have assembled a well-rounded squad. The recent additions of Titas Sadhu and Pria Mishra further bolster the team.

In contrast, the reigning ODI World Cup champions are expected to dominate on their home turf. With the likes of Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, and Tahila McGrath showcasing their all-round skills, and Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield injecting youthful energy into the batting lineup, Australia Women appear formidable. The bowling lineup is also strengthened significantly by the presence of Megan Schutt and Kim Grath.

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket Keeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowler: Megan Schutt

AUS-W vs IND-W My Dream11 Team

B Mooney, S Mandhana, J Rodrigues, A Sutherland, D Sharma(VC), E Perry(C), H Kaur, A Gardner, R Singh, M Schutt, R Yadav.

