AUS vs ZIM 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Zimbabwe match in Queensland

Ahead of Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI, here is all you need to know about live streaming, timing in IST, probable playing XI etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Australia players celebrate during 1st ODI against Zimbabwe

Australia and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the second ODI of the series on Wednesday. Zimbabwe come into this fixture on the back of a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia. 

Steve Smith played an unbeaten 48-run knock, alongside David Warner's 57-run effort, which helped the hosts chase down a below-par total from Zimbabwe. Earlier, the African side had scored 200 runs, courtesy of Wesley Madhevere's 72 runs. 

Aaron Finch's side will be looking to wrap up the series in the upcoming match, while the visitors will hope to stage a comeback and try to force the third match into a series decider. 

When and what time will Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match start?

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be played on August 31 (Wednesday) at 05:10 AM IST.

Where will Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match take place?

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will take place at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland. 

Which channel will telecast Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match in India?

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match​ in India?

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Marnus Labuschagne

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Wesley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Clive Madame

