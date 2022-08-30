AUS vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Zimbabwe match in Queensland

Aaron Finch and Regis Chakabve at toss during AUS vs ZIM 1st ODI

Australia and Zimbabwe will face off in the second ODI of the series on Wednesday, with the hosts having a 1-0 lead.

Australia won the previous contest by 5 wickets, dominating their African opponents from start to finish. The visitors were asked to bat first, after which Wesley Madhevere's 72-run knock helped Zimbabwe score 200 runs.

Cameron Green picked up a five-fer while Adam Zampa also chipped in with three scalps. The hosts chased down the required target with David Warner scoring 57, and Steve Smith adding an unbeaten 48 runs.

Going into the second match of the three-game series, while Australia will hope to clinch the series, Zimbabwe on the other hand will try and stage a comeback.

Dream11 Prediction – Australia vs Zimbabwe - 2nd ODI

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (VC), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabve (c) (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

AUS vs ZIM My Dream11 team

Regis Chakabva, David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Wesley Madhevere, Adam Zampa (VC), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Match Details

Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match begins at 05:10 AM IST and will take place at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland, on Wednesday, August 31. The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of AUS vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.