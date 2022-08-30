AUS vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Zimbabwe match in Queensland

Australia and Zimbabwe will face off in the second ODI of the series on Wednesday, with the hosts having a 1-0 lead.
Australia won the previous contest by 5 wickets, dominating their African opponents from start to finish. The visitors were asked to bat first, after which Wesley Madhevere's 72-run knock helped Zimbabwe score 200 runs.
Cameron Green picked up a five-fer while Adam Zampa also chipped in with three scalps. The hosts chased down the required target with David Warner scoring 57, and Steve Smith adding an unbeaten 48 runs.
Going into the second match of the three-game series, while Australia will hope to clinch the series, Zimbabwe on the other hand will try and stage a comeback.
Dream11 Prediction – Australia vs Zimbabwe - 2nd ODI
AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI
Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva
Batters: David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Ryan Burl
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Wesley Madhevere
Bowlers: Adam Zampa (VC), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
AUS vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabve (c) (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi
Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Match Details
Australia vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match begins at 05:10 AM IST and will take place at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland, on Wednesday, August 31. The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. The live streaming of AUS vs ZIM 2nd ODI will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.