AUS vs WI, World Cup 2019: Windies win toss, elect to field against Australia

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in their World Cup fixture here Thursday.

West Indies made one change, bringing in Evin Lewis in place of Darren Bravo, while Australia decided to play with the same side.

Teams:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.