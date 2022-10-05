Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs WI: Kyle Mayers' monster back foot cover drive for 105m six goes viral, watch video

West Indies will play two T20s against Australia this week and two unofficial warmup games in Melbourne next week before T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

AUS vs WI: Kyle Mayers' monster back foot cover drive for 105m six goes viral, watch video
Kyle Mayers plays a shot off Cameron Greeen. (Cricket Australia)

West Indies got off to a quick start in the first of two T20Is against Australia on Wednesday  at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

Kyle Mayers, the left-hander began with two boundaries off Micthell Starc in the first over, the second a blistering cover-drive, before adding two more off Josh Hazlewood in the next over.

The standout shot though came off Cameron Green, much to the surprise of the fielding team and commentators. Green bowled one short angling away from the left-hander, and Mayers just cleared his front leg and halted his back-foot punch with perfect time. The ball flew past the extra cover ropes and into the second-tier for the game's first maximum.

WATCH:

After being called in to bat, West Indies raced to 53/2 in six overs, with Hazlewood removing Johnson Charles and Brandon King with the new ball. Following that, the scoring slowed significantly, with only 15 runs coming in the following four overs, including Mayers' wicket, which was cleaned up by Pat Cummins. Mayers' 36-ball 39 included five fours and a six.

Mayers enters the tournament after a strong performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. He ended as the competition's second-highest run-scorer, with 366 runs at 30.5 and a strike-rate of 134.55 in the Barbados Royals' march to the final. With his smooth right-arm medium speed, he also took eight wickets while keeping a great economy of 5.38.

Meanwhile, Australia retained an in-form Green in their XI, and the all-rounder is expected to begin alongside David Warner, with skipper Aaron Finch slotted in at No.4.

READ| ICC T20I rankings: Suryakumar Yadav trails Mohammad Rizwan by 16 points, KL Rahul jumps 7 spots

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.