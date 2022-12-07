Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs WI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins to miss second Test, Scott Boland named replacement

Cummins is likely to be available for the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

AUS vs WI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins to miss second Test, Scott Boland named replacement
Scott Boland (L), Pat Cummins

With a quadricep strain, Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second test against the West Indies at Adelaide Oval, leaving his deputy Steve Smith to lead the squad. Fast bowler Scott Boland will replace Cummins in Australia's lineup for the match, which begins on Thursday.

Boland will play his fourth Test match for Australia, becoming the country's second Indigenous male Test cricketer after Jason Gillespie.

Cummins' recovery was initiated by team medical professionals in Adelaide, but selectors determined that there was not enough time for the fast bowler to be completely fit for the match, which begins on Thursday.

Cummins was unable to recuperate from an injury received during the Perth Test in which Australia defeated the West Indies by 164 runs and gained a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

As a close Covid-19 contact, the 29-year-old paceman also missed last year's Adelaide Test against England. On that occasion, vice-captain Smith took charge and guided Australia to a 275-run victory.

Cummins is likely to be available for the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane.

READ| ICC gets brutally trolled after goof up shows Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi nominated for Women's Player of the Month

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.