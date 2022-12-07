AUS vs WI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins to miss second Test, Scott Boland named replacement

Scott Boland (L), Pat Cummins

With a quadricep strain, Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second test against the West Indies at Adelaide Oval, leaving his deputy Steve Smith to lead the squad. Fast bowler Scott Boland will replace Cummins in Australia's lineup for the match, which begins on Thursday.

Boland will play his fourth Test match for Australia, becoming the country's second Indigenous male Test cricketer after Jason Gillespie.

Cummins' recovery was initiated by team medical professionals in Adelaide, but selectors determined that there was not enough time for the fast bowler to be completely fit for the match, which begins on Thursday.

Cummins was unable to recuperate from an injury received during the Perth Test in which Australia defeated the West Indies by 164 runs and gained a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

As a close Covid-19 contact, the 29-year-old paceman also missed last year's Adelaide Test against England. On that occasion, vice-captain Smith took charge and guided Australia to a 275-run victory.

Cummins is likely to be available for the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane.

