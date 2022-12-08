AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head centuries take Australia to 330/3 on Day 1

Labuschagne and Head stitched a 199-run stand on Day 1

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head both scored hundreds to put Australia in command over the West Indies on the first day of the second Test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Labuschagne and Head put on a 199-run partnership to help Australia reach 330/3 at the end of Day 1. Labuschagne was not out on 120 after scoring his third century in three innings against the West Indies.

Head finished the day on 114 not out after scoring his first Test century on his home stadium.

Following Australia's 164-run victory in the series opener in Perth last Saturday, both teams made injury-forced changes. Marquino Mindley, one of three changes for the West Indies, exited the field with a hamstring issue after only two overs.

The Australians got off to a quick start when stand-in skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first.

Usman Khawaja had a 34-run opening partnership with David Warner (21) and a 95-run second-wicket stand with Labuschagne before being dismissed for 62, causing Australia's only little hiccup.

Former Windies captain Jason Holder grabbed a return catch off his own bowling in the following over to remove Smith for a duck as Australia lost two wickets for two runs in 11 deliveries.

However, Labuschagne and Head quickly counter-attacked, reclaiming Australia's control. Labuschagne hit Thomas to the point boundary for his tenth century in his 30th Test, and his third in a row in this series after scoring 204 and 104 not out in Perth.

Head was up next, hitting triple figures for the sixth time in a test with a driving boundary past mid-off. His century came on 125 deliveries and 10 boundaries.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite rotated seven bowlers in search of a wicket on a surface that flattered the bat, with only Joseph (1/81), Holder (1/42), and Thomas (1/43) rewarded.

