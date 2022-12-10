Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Australia in control as West Indies crumble to 38/4 on Day 3

The hosts set a target of 497 runs to win for the West Indies and they found themselves struggling in the chase.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Australia in control as West Indies crumble to 38/4 on Day 3
Australia are six wickets away from winning the second Test

Australia was on the verge of winning the match against the West Indies and closing up the series 2-0 on Saturday in Adelaide thanks to Scott Boland's brilliant three-wicket maiden.

The West Indies struggled in their attempt to reach the host's winning target of 497 runs. The visitors were 38 for the loss of four wickets at the end of Day 3 on Saturday.

On Saturday, West Indies' first innings was resumed at 102 for 4, with Tagenarine Chaderpaul still standing at 47. His stint was short-lived, though, as Mitchell Starc ran him out. They also lost Jason Holder for a duck at that point, when Australia was in control. Before Nathan Lyon caught Da Silva in front of the stumps, Anderson Phillip and Joshua Da Silva helped to steady the ship a little.

Marnus Labuschagne's solid fielding put an end to Phillip's stay. At the same time as Lyon took his third wicket, Alzarri Joseph failed to pose a scoring threat.

Usman Khawaja led the charge in the second innings, thus the Australian batters were eager to get runs. Australia reached 199 for the loss of six wickets and set a target of 497 runs to win courtesy to quick-fire cameos from David Warner, Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Travis Head. Khawaja hit 45 from 50 balls during this period.

Boland would later demolish the top order of the West Indies batting order by taking the wickets of Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Braithwaite, and Shamarh Brooks in a single over while allowing no runs to be scored.

Chanderpaul was next removed by Starc, leaving West Indies struggling at 21 for four wickets. Devon Thomas and Jason Holder then closed out the day.

As Australia is securely in control of the game, the visitors still need 459 runs to win.

READ| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli run-fest helps India register their 4th highest score in ODIs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.