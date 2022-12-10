AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Australia in control as West Indies crumble to 38/4 on Day 3

Australia are six wickets away from winning the second Test

Australia was on the verge of winning the match against the West Indies and closing up the series 2-0 on Saturday in Adelaide thanks to Scott Boland's brilliant three-wicket maiden.

The West Indies struggled in their attempt to reach the host's winning target of 497 runs. The visitors were 38 for the loss of four wickets at the end of Day 3 on Saturday.

On Saturday, West Indies' first innings was resumed at 102 for 4, with Tagenarine Chaderpaul still standing at 47. His stint was short-lived, though, as Mitchell Starc ran him out. They also lost Jason Holder for a duck at that point, when Australia was in control. Before Nathan Lyon caught Da Silva in front of the stumps, Anderson Phillip and Joshua Da Silva helped to steady the ship a little.

Marnus Labuschagne's solid fielding put an end to Phillip's stay. At the same time as Lyon took his third wicket, Alzarri Joseph failed to pose a scoring threat.

Usman Khawaja led the charge in the second innings, thus the Australian batters were eager to get runs. Australia reached 199 for the loss of six wickets and set a target of 497 runs to win courtesy to quick-fire cameos from David Warner, Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Travis Head. Khawaja hit 45 from 50 balls during this period.

Boland would later demolish the top order of the West Indies batting order by taking the wickets of Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Braithwaite, and Shamarh Brooks in a single over while allowing no runs to be scored.

Chanderpaul was next removed by Starc, leaving West Indies struggling at 21 for four wickets. Devon Thomas and Jason Holder then closed out the day.

As Australia is securely in control of the game, the visitors still need 459 runs to win.

