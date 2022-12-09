Search icon
AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Alzarri Joseph becomes leading wicket-taker in international cricket in 2022

Joseph made his debut in 2016 and has been a valuable member of the West Indies bowling team, particularly in Tests and ODIs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

Alzarri Joseph

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph became the highest wicket-taker in international cricket in 2022. The accomplishment was achieved at the Adelaide Oval during the second Test between  West Indies and Australia.

Joseph has 65 wickets in 33 matches prior to the Day Night Test in Adelaide. At the end of Day 1, the pacer has equaled Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane's 66 wickets from 32 matches in 2022.

On Day 2, Joseph rose to the top by castleing right-handed batter Cameron Green. The Australian batsman perished after scoring nine runs off 42 balls  as Australia lost their sixth wicket with 452 runs on the board.

Joseph had 27 wickets at an economy rate of 4.61 in 17 ODIs in 2022. The seamer didn't perform well in the first Test at Perth Stadium. Despite scoring 43 crucial runs in the fourth innings, he failed to take a single wicket.

West Indies lost the match by 164 runs and trailed the series 0-1. Joseph, on the other hand, was able to make up in the second Test with his blistering speed.

Joseph has 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.47 in 10 T20Is for the Caribbean side, with one four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

