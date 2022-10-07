AUS vs WI 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India

Headlines

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

10 glamorous pics of Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann

10 Top largest forests in the world

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia will lock horns with West Indies in the second and final T20I of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Aaron Finch's men defeated the Caribbean side by three wickets in a thrilling contest recently. 

Having taken a 1-0 lead, the hosts will be looking to seal the series, whereas Nicholas Pooran's men will try to end their final contest before the T20 World Cup warmup matches with a win. 

On the other hand, Australia will play another series against England, while West Indies will compete in the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup, to reach the main group stage. 

Both sides thus will be looking for a statement win, and fans can expect another classic encounter. 

READ| AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs West Indies match in Brisbane

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I

 

When will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 7.

 

Where will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. 

READ| Watch: Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha Shetty share a cute moment before SKY leaves for Australia

What time will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin?

 Australia vs West Indies 2ndT20I match will begin at 01:40 PM IST. 

 

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live on TV in India?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

READ| 'Ball boy is better fielder': Fans brutally troll Indian players for dropped catches, watch video

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

 

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I probable playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE