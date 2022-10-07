AUS vs WI 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match in India

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Australia will lock horns with West Indies in the second and final T20I of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Aaron Finch's men defeated the Caribbean side by three wickets in a thrilling contest recently.

Having taken a 1-0 lead, the hosts will be looking to seal the series, whereas Nicholas Pooran's men will try to end their final contest before the T20 World Cup warmup matches with a win.

On the other hand, Australia will play another series against England, while West Indies will compete in the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup, to reach the main group stage.

Both sides thus will be looking for a statement win, and fans can expect another classic encounter.

When will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match take place?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match begin?

Australia vs West Indies 2ndT20I match will begin at 01:40 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live on TV in India?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I probable playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.