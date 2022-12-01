Search icon
AUS vs WI 1st Test: Steve Smith equals Don Bradman's 29 Test centuries record

Only Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh (32) have scored more hundreds for Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

AUS vs WI 1st Test: Steve Smith equals Don Bradman's 29 Test centuries record
Steve Smith celebrates his hundred.

Steve Smith smashed an unbeaten 114 to equal Donald Bradman's 29 Test hundreds and help Australia secure their position in the test against the West Indies on Thursday.

Marnus Labuschagne (204) was out on the penultimate ball before lunch on the second day, as Australia went into the break at 402-3.

Labuschagne, who struck his 20th boundary off fast bowler Jayden Seales, perished when he edged offspinner Roston Chase as wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva eventually held onto a catch after dropping Labuschagne twice on 132 and 194.

The West Indies were anxious for a breakthrough in gloomy circumstances suited to swing bowling as Australia resumed the second day on 293-2, with Labuschagne on 154 and Smith on 59.

Instead, Labuschagne and Smith picked up where they left off the night before and continued to dump misery on the tourists, snatching the game away with each run.

In his 88th test appearance, Smith batted beautifully to tie former Australia batting legend Don Bradman. Only Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh (32) have scored more hundreds for Australia.

Smith was more cautious, hitting only nine boundaries in his century of 179 balls. Smith's struck second century in three innings, following his 145 not out against Sri Lanka in Galle earlier this year.

Labuschagne's double century is his second in as many months, following his 215 against New Zealand in Sydney in January 2020. He batted for 483 minutes, hitting a six and 20 fours out of 350 balls.

