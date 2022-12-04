AUS vs WI 1st Test: Nathan Lyon takes six-wicket as Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs

Image Source: AP

Nathan Lyon took six wickets, including century-maker Kraigg Brathwaite, as Australia beat the West Indies by 164 runs in the opening Test in Perth on Sunday.

Skipper Brathwaite, who dragged the match into a final day with a courageous overnight 101 after Australia declared their second innings at 182-2 on day four, was bowled for 110 by Lyon.

After rebuffing an attack missing injured Pat Cummins for two sessions on Saturday, the Caribbean nation began on 192-3, needing to bat through 90 overs for a draw.

However, despite some valiant late resistance, they were all out for 333.

Lyon finished with 6-128, passing Ravichandran Ashwin of India to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 446.

Nathan Lyon seals it in Perth!



Be sure to join the Australian Men's Cricket Team in Adelaide on Thursday and keep the momentum going for this summer of cricket! pic.twitter.com/oveeRTbwm0 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 4, 2022

Kyle Mayers, who has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests due to a shoulder injury, added only 10 runs to his overnight nought. Lyon broke through when Mayers got a hefty edge on Steve Smith at slip.

Part-time spinner Travis Head was introduced at the other end and dismissed Jason Holder for three in his first over, with Smith collecting a brilliant slip catch.

Australia took the new ball, along with their pace batteries. The West Indies were in trouble after Josh Hazlewood tempted an outside edge from Joshua Da Silva, which Usman Khawaja gathered at second slip.

But Rostan Chase (43) and Alzarri Joseph (43) fought back, contributing 82 runs for the ninth wicket before Head bowled Joseph to end the partnership.

The West Indies were never able to recover from Australia's stunning first innings batting effort, which saw Marnus Labuschagne and Smith both hit double centuries to drive Australia to a mammoth 598-4 declared.

After the West Indies were dismissed for 283 in reply, Labuschagne hit 104 not out to become only the eighth player in Test history to achieve the 200-100 feat, following Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Kumar Sangakkara.

While outplayed, a young West Indian team demonstrated tenacity and determination.

With injuries mounting, the West Indies addressed an SOS to uncapped Marquino Mindley, who is on his way to Australia to cover the Adelaide Test.

