AUS vs WI 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match in India

AUS vs WI 1st T20I live streaming

Australia look to fine-tune their squad ahead of hosting the T20 World Cup 2022 as they prepare to welcome West Indies to Down Under. Aaron Finch's men have lost their most recent T20I series against India 2-1 but they will be looking to bounce back against Nicholas Pooran's side.

The Caribbean players were mostly engaged with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and now they will return to international duty with the World Cup on the horizon. While these two T20Is against Australia will be the final preparation for the visitors, the hosts will take on England before then playing a warmup match against India.

Australia will be strengthened by the returning David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc all of whom missed the T20I series against India but will be available for selection against the West Indies.

Here's all you need to know about Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I

When will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, October 5.

Where will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match take place?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

What time will Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 01:40 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match live on TV in India?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I probable playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.