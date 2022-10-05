AUS vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs West Indies match in Queensland

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction

After suffering a narrow 2-1 series loss against Australia, Aaron Finch's side will gear up to face off against two-time T20 World Cup champs West Indies. While Australia have already qualified for the T20 World Cup, West Indies will have to compete in the qualifying rounds first, and in order to do so, they will take on the reigning World champs for a two-match T20I series.

The likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc all return to the squad after missing out on the tour of India and it means that Cameron Green could be left out of the side, despite giving a good account of himself against Rohit Sharma and Co.

Elsewhere, West Indies return to international duties after a majority of their players were engaged in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). With Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine all excluded from the fold, the visitors will have their task cut out.

Dream11 Prediction – AUS vs WI 1st T20I

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – David Warner (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell (vc)

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.

AUS vs WI 1st T20I My Dream11 team

Nicholas Pooran, David Warner (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Match Details

AUS vs WI 1st T20I is scheduled to start at 01:40 PM IST on Wednesday, October 5 at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The live-action will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.