AUS vs WI 1st T20I: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade star as Australia win by 3-wickets, take 1-0 lead

Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade batted brilliantly to help Australia beat the West Indies by three wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series on Wednesday.

Australia actually crawled its way to this target. They were struggling throughout. At one stage, they were under huge pressure when they had half the side back in the hut and still needed above 80 runs. Finch and Wade then played brilliantly.

The two added over 50 runs and took Australia back on top. Finch fell, Cummins did not last for long and the pressure was back on the Aussies. It came down to 11 in the last over but Wade and Starc managed to score the runs needed. Yes, they were helped by some poor fielding by the Windies, but as they say, a win is a win.

West Indies can be happy with the way they fought. The likes of Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, and the leg spinner, Yannic Cariah were really good. Sheldon Cottrell was brilliant with the new ball but lost control later on. Holder, too, wasn't at his best.

However, what was more disappointing for the Windies was the fielding. They dropped crucial catches at crucial times in the game and that cost them the match.

Finch said that both Australia and West Indies were "sloppy" during the match. First, West Indies' lower order dragged the visitors to 145/9 and then Australia fumbled in the middle overs.

"Both teams, if they are honest, were sloppy," remarked Finch at the post-match presentation. "We were lucky to get across the line. We knew it [the pitch] will be a challenge at the halfway mark.

When asked about coming in the middle-order, Finch said: "Really liked batting in the middle-order, something different. We probably would swap it around in the next game [on the opening combination]. We gonna keep tinkering with things, so that we got all bases covered going into the World Cup."

Australia and West Indies will next play their second and final T20I as part of their World Cup preparation on October 7 in Brisbane.

