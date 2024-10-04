Twitter
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's old diary page goes viral, it reads...

Israel removes controversial map of India after social media outcry over J-K depiction

Cricket

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in UAE.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup
The upcoming fifth match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 promises an exciting clash between defending champions Australia and Sri Lanka at the prestigious Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams are poised to showcase their skills and determination in this pivotal group stage match, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

Sri Lanka heads into this game after a tough opening match against Pakistan, where they suffered a 31-run defeat. Despite this setback, the Sri Lankan team remains resolute and fully aware of the importance of securing a victory against the formidable Australian side. A win in this match would not only keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage alive but also provide a much-needed morale boost as they navigate through a challenging group filled with competitive opponents.

On the other hand, Australia will be making their tournament debut in this match and are eager to kick off their title defense on a positive note. The defending champions boast a well-rounded team, comprising a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talents, making them a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to pose a challenge for the batters. The slow nature of the wicket will make it challenging for them to make shots. The spinners will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game. Given that it is a day game, it is anticipated that the track will slow down even further during the second innings, adding an extra layer of complexity to the match.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah during the game is forecasted to be warm with clear skies. There is a low chance of rain during the match.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(WK)(C), Beth Mooney(WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahila McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu(C), Vishmi Rajapaksha, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(WK), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Fernando, Sachini Nisansala

Also read| AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
