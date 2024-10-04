AUS vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka match 5

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 5, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Australia vs Sri Lanka.

Australia Women will kick off their campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka Women. This highly anticipated match will be the fifth of the tournament and is set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The Australian team has consistently set the bar high in women's cricket, boasting an impressive record of six title wins out of the eight editions of the tournament. As they strive for their seventh title, the team will be looking to maintain their dominance in the cricketing world. Notably, Alyssa Healy will be leading the team this time around, taking over from the legendary Meg Lanning, and she is determined to uphold the team's legacy.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has already played a match in the tournament, led by Chamari Athapaththu. Unfortunately, their performance in the game against Pakistan was lackluster, with the team failing to chase down 117 runs and ending with a disappointing score of 85/9 in their 20 overs. As a result, they suffered a significant 31-run loss.

Match Details

Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 05, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

AUS W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Vismi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Ashleigh Gardner (VC)

Bowlers: Sugandika Kumari, U Prabodhani, Sophie Molineux, Alana King (C)

AUS W vs SL W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Chamari Atapattu, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Sophie Molineux

