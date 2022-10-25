Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs SL T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis slams breathtaking fifty, powers AUS to 7 wicket win over SL

Australia rode on all-rounder Marcus Stoinis's majestic knock to hammer Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their Super 12 match in Perth on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

AUS vs SL T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis slams breathtaking fifty, powers AUS to 7 wicket win over SL
Image Source: Twitter/Cricket Australia

Marcus Stoinis returned to form with a magnificent fifty to help Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in a Super 12 encounter in Perth on Tuesday, resuming their T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka had a good start in their 157-run defense. Wanindu Hasaranga was brought in to tighten up the attack, but he ended up being the most costly bowler in the park tonight. 

Sri Lanka did everything, and bowlers like Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana bowled brilliantly until for his last over, but they were unable to halt Marcus Stoinis' assault and were convincingly beaten in the end. They will now try to recover in the next game.

Australia batted brilliantly, and they cruised to victory courtesy to some incredible hitting by Marcus Stoinis. The hosts have significantly increased their net run rate from where it was, giving them a good chance to make a comeback in the tournament.

READ| Aus vs SL T20 World Cup: Watch Chamika Karunaratne’s stunning catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.