AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth. Australia is coming into this game after facing a loss against New Zealand. They conceded 200 and lost by 89 runs. In the batting department, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be key, while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are the potential wicket-takers for Australia.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, secured a clinical win against Ireland in their last outing. The ace spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga restricted the opposition to 128, and then Kusal Mendis, along with Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka sealed the chase with five overs to spare.

Match Details

Australia Vs Sri Lanka, (T20 World Cup Match 19)

Date & Time: Tuesday, 25 October, 4:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

AUS vs SL Match 19 Pitch Report:

The pitch of Perth could be a flatter one, even though the pace bowlers can look forward to using some assistance from the deck later on. It is generally considered a batting-friendly surface and is expected to remain the same for this match as well. There is limited help for the spinners on this track.

AUS vs SL Match 19 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 19°C on the matchday with 55% humidity and 24 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Live Streaming Details:

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will begin at 4:30 pm IST, on October 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL Match 19 Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch©, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

