AUS vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Rashmeet Kaur spills the beans about her ‘crazy’ song Sadke Sadke from Dhak Dhak: ‘Yeh shaadiyon mai bhi…’ | Exclusive

AUS vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Check out all the details related to Australia vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Lucknow

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

The ICC World Cup 2023 continues as Australia faces Sri Lanka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Both teams are eagerly seeking their first ODI World Cup victory after stumbling in their initial two matches.

Sri Lanka displayed their batting prowess by scoring over 300 runs in both games, but their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition, conceding a staggering 428 runs to South Africa and 345 runs to Pakistan. Australia, on the other hand, has yet to cross the 200-run mark, with disappointing performances that saw them bowled out for 199 and 177 in their first two matches.

Sri Lanka faced a significant setback as their captain, Dasun Shanaka, succumbed to a thigh injury sustained during their previous game against Pakistan. In response, the apex cricket council has granted approval for Chamika Karunaratne, a substitute member, to join the team, aiming to strengthen the side.

Live Streaming Details

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is Australia vs Sri Lanka match to be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Monday, October 16. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia and Sri Lanka match?

You can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka match live-streaming for free on all Star Sports Network channels. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia and Sri Lanka match online for free? 

The Australia and Sri Lanka match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Weather Report

The temperature is projected to reach approximately 34 degrees Celsius during the game, and there are no signs of rain as there will be no cloud cover to offer relief. Humidity levels are expected to hover around 36 per cent. As the sun sets, the temperature is predicted to decrease to 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is primarily helpful to the batters. Pacers may enjoy some seam and swing at the start, which can create problems for the batters. Batters can play their shots freely after spending a few balls on the ground. Teams winning the toss choose to bowl, with the average first innings score being 232.

AUS vs SL: Probable starting XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeer Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

 

