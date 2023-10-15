AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 14, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Australia vs Sri Lanka

The ICC World Cup 2023 continues as Australia faces Sri Lanka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Both teams are eagerly seeking their first ODI World Cup victory after stumbling in their initial two matches.

Sri Lanka displayed their batting prowess by scoring over 300 runs in both games, but their bowlers struggled to contain the opposition, conceding a staggering 428 runs to South Africa and 345 runs to Pakistan. Australia, on the other hand, has yet to cross the 200-run mark, with disappointing performances that saw them bowled out for 199 and 177 in their first two matches.

Sri Lanka faced a significant setback as their captain, Dasun Shanaka, succumbed to a thigh injury sustained during their previous game against Pakistan. In response, the apex cricket council has granted approval for Chamika Karunaratne, a substitute member, to join the team, aiming to strengthen the side.

Match Details

Date & Time: Monday, October 16, 02:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samawickrama

Batters: David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood

AUS vs SL, My Dream 11 Prediction

