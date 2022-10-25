Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs SL: Mitchell Starc warns Dhananjaya de Silva to stay in crease, pic goes viral

Australia's Mitchell Starc complained to Dhanajaya de Silva after he spotted the Sri Lankan batsman leaving his crease far too early.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 06:02 PM IST

AUS vs SL: Mitchell Starc warns Dhananjaya de Silva to stay in crease, pic goes viral
Mitchell Starc warns Dhananjaya de Silva to stay in crease

The match between Australia and Sri Lanka got underway in Perth on Tuesday, October 25, with both sides looking for a win. The pressure was very much on the defending champions who lost to New Zealand in their previous match while Dasun Shanaka's men had won against Ireland. 

During the match, there was an interesting incident which took place as Mitchell Starc was seen warning Dhanajaya de Silva to not leave his crease too early. The Australian pacer was seen pointing towards the non-striker, either to his bat or to the crease. 

Starc was visibly frustrated with the same as he kept remonstrating about the same during the break between two overs. 

READ| AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Cummins strikes, Kusal Mendis departs cheaply

Take a look: 

The incident happened during the fifth ball of the fourth over of Sri Lanka's innings. There has been a long raging debate in the cricketing fraternity about the non-striker batsmen leaving their crease too early, and whether a bowler should run him out. 

Ever since Deepti Sharma 'mankaded' Charlie Dean of England, cricketers of past and present have been left divided by the whole 'spirit of the game' debate. In the days after Deepti's controversial act, many players have chosen to warn the non-striker batsmen, just like Starc did. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.