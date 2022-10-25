AUS vs SL: Mitchell Starc warns Dhananjaya de Silva to stay in crease, pic goes viral

Mitchell Starc warns Dhananjaya de Silva to stay in crease

The match between Australia and Sri Lanka got underway in Perth on Tuesday, October 25, with both sides looking for a win. The pressure was very much on the defending champions who lost to New Zealand in their previous match while Dasun Shanaka's men had won against Ireland.

During the match, there was an interesting incident which took place as Mitchell Starc was seen warning Dhanajaya de Silva to not leave his crease too early. The Australian pacer was seen pointing towards the non-striker, either to his bat or to the crease.

Starc was visibly frustrated with the same as he kept remonstrating about the same during the break between two overs.

Take a look:

Starc warned Dhananjaya to stay in the crease. pic.twitter.com/T2JNIzPmDR — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2022

Interesting end to that last Starc over: he appeared irritated at Dhananjaya, the non-striker, and was pointing at the crease or his bat, hard to tell. Umps then had a word to the batters between overs #T20WorldCup — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) October 25, 2022

Some drama at the end of that over. Mitchell Starc twice warning or at least remonstrating with Dhananjaya de Silva for leaving the crease too early at the non-striker’s end & the chat continued at the end of the over #T20WorldCup #AusvSL pic.twitter.com/ObUNyM01S5 October 25, 2022

The incident happened during the fifth ball of the fourth over of Sri Lanka's innings. There has been a long raging debate in the cricketing fraternity about the non-striker batsmen leaving their crease too early, and whether a bowler should run him out.

Ever since Deepti Sharma 'mankaded' Charlie Dean of England, cricketers of past and present have been left divided by the whole 'spirit of the game' debate. In the days after Deepti's controversial act, many players have chosen to warn the non-striker batsmen, just like Starc did.