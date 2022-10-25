AUS vs SL live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka match 19 of T20 World Cup in India

Check out all the details of the Match 19 of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup between Australia-Sri Lanka which will be played in Perth.

After an 89-run thrashing from New Zealand, Aaron Finch & Co face a tricky Sri Lanka test at Perth. Despite the heavy defeat, Australia decided to play with the same Playing-XI today. Injury-hit Sri Lanka on the other hand has one victory over Super-12 under their belt.

READ: 'Usne dimag ke uper extra...', Virat Kohli praises Ravichandran Ashwin for using his cricketing brain against Pakistan

It was a complete batting failure for Australia in their first game against New Zealand. Chasing a total of 201 runs, the team collapsed at 111. No batter could score 30 runs. Australia will be hoping to find its rhythm with the bat at the earliest as another loss can diminish their chances of playoffs.

Sri Lanka is looking like a promising side. The team made a solid statement by winning the Asia Cup. They continued the good performance in the Qualifying round as well. Sri Lanka topped the Group A standing to reach the Super 12. Their batters are in a good form and another brilliant performance is expected from them on Tuesday.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The game will be conducted on October 25, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

READ: AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

How do I watch the Sri Lanka of Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Australia vs Sri Lanka predicted XI

Australia: Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c)