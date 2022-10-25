AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match

Adam Zampa tests Covid positive

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the defending champ's crucial tie against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Australia lost their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand, and they will most likely be without the services of Zampa for their must-win clash against Asia Cup 2022 champs Sri Lanka.

According to a report in Cricket.com.au, Zampa returned a Covid-positive test recently but he is showing only minor symptoms. His participation in the match against Sri Lanka remains clouded, although the rules of the tournament do not bar him from taking to the field.

Zampa would have to travel to the match separately and his interaction with his teammates would have to be limited.

Players who test positive for Covid will not be prevented from participating in matches, but certain precautions will be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Ireland's George Dockrell had also played against Sri Lanka despite the doctors finding him 'potentially positive'.

This isn't a new thing for the Australian team either as Tahlia McGrath also played in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 against India, despite testing positive for the virus.

Should Zampa be rested for the Sri Lanka tie, Ashton Agar may well replace him in the team. The defending champions will need to win against Dasun Shanaka's men otherwise, all of their remaining matches would become must-win matches.

Aaron Finch and Co were beaten by New Zealand by 89 runs in Sydney on October 22, Saturday, in the opening match of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage.

Zampa didn't have a good outing against the Kiwis as he could only pick up one dismissal, and gave away 39 runs in his spell.