AUS vs SL: Glenn Maxwell hit on throat by Lahiru Kumara's nasty bouncer- WATCH

Glenn Maxwell took a tremendous hit to the throat during Australia's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Perth, sending the players and broadcasters into a frenzy.

Maxwell was startled by a knock on the arm from Lahiru Kumara in the 12th over, which had given Australia's run chase some fire. Shortly later, in the same over, another short ball struck him in the throat.

The Australian was immediately down on all fours with the physio rushing out to attend to him and the Australian captain ,Aaron Finch, signaling that he was hit near the throat.

Coming to the match, Marcus Stoinis returned to form with a magnificent fifty to help Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in a Super 12 encounter in Perth on Tuesday, resuming their T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka had a good start in their 157-run defense. Wanindu Hasaranga was brought in to tighten up the attack, but he ended up being the most costly bowler in the park tonight.

Sri Lanka did everything, and bowlers like Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana bowled brilliantly until for his last over, but they were unable to halt Marcus Stoinis' assault and were convincingly beaten in the end. They will now try to recover in the next game.

Australia batted brilliantly, and they cruised to victory courtesy to some incredible hitting by Marcus Stoinis. The hosts have significantly increased their net run rate from where it was, giving them a good chance to make a comeback in the tournament.

