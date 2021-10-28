Headlines

AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 22, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Australia vs Sri Lanka.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 08:23 AM IST

Group 1 teams Australia and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in match 22 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. 

While Australia had to work really hard to secure a victory against South Africa in their opening encounter, Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were instrumental in their chase against Bangladesh.

Both sides have faced each other on 16 occasions in T20Is and have won 8 matches each. However, Australia has beaten Sri Lanka in the last four T20I matches.

Both teams will target this encounter as almost a must-win if they have aspirations of moving into the final four.

Dream11 Prediction – Australia vs Sri Lanka – Match No 22 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratne

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

Australia vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Playing XI

Kusal Perera, David Warner (C), Steven Smith, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka (VC), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratne

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday, October 28. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal.

 

