AUS vs SL: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in World Cup 2023 match

Headlines

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

SA vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Netherlands Match 15

'As a cricket loving nation...': PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 soon: How to download, official website, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

'As a cricket loving nation...': PM Modi on inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

10 foods are a blessing for heart health

7 Plants to keep at home to attract wealth and prosperity

10 food items to avoid in diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Made in just Rs 6 crore, this Salman Khan film earned over Rs 100 crore, Aditya Chopra saved it from being a disaster

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj makers announce ticket rates at Rs 112 across nation, here’s how to watch

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Rinku Dhawan, TV actress, single mother, who married her on-screen brother, got divorced due to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

AUS vs SL: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in World Cup 2023 match

Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis star in Australia's 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kangaroos have roared louder than the Lankan Lions in Lucknow, despite the Lion being considered the King of the Jungle! Australia has finally secured their first points in this World Cup and extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches against Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups. The Lankans had a golden opportunity to claim their first victory over the Aussies in this mega event since the 1996 final, but they can only blame themselves as they now have to wait even longer for that chance

Australia made a blazing start, accumulating 15 runs in the very first over. However, they faced a setback when both David Warner and Steven Smith were dismissed in the same over. Nonetheless, Mitchell Marsh's clear intent to score boundaries was evident as he continued to rack up runs from the other end. Marnus Labuschagne played a supporting role, and together, they added 57 runs to the scoreboard. Marsh notched up his fifty, becoming the first Australian batter to do so in this World Cup. Unfortunately, a moment of recklessness cost him his wicket after reaching the milestone, but he had already set a strong foundation for his team.

Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis carried the chase forward, with Inglis playing the role of the aggressor and reaching a well-deserved half-century. The partnership of 77 runs took the Australians closer to victory. Labuschagne attempted to accelerate but lost his wicket in the process. Then, Glenn Maxwell came to the crease and began a fireworks show, scoring 31 runs off just 21 balls while keeping the net run rate in mind

Inglis had the opportunity to see the game through to the end but fell for 58 while attempting a big shot. In the end, Marcus Stoinis delivered some powerful blows and, along with Maxi, finished the job to secure Australia's first win of the tournament.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Export duty on parboiled non-basmati white rice: Govt gives big update, know what it is here

This Bigg Boss 17 couple received hate after working together, fans strongly opposed their marriage, but...

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Hamas-Israel war: US intelligence warned of increased risk of conflict days before attack

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE