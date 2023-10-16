AUS vs SL: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in World Cup 2023 match

Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis star in Australia's 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka

The Kangaroos have roared louder than the Lankan Lions in Lucknow, despite the Lion being considered the King of the Jungle! Australia has finally secured their first points in this World Cup and extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches against Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups. The Lankans had a golden opportunity to claim their first victory over the Aussies in this mega event since the 1996 final, but they can only blame themselves as they now have to wait even longer for that chance

Australia made a blazing start, accumulating 15 runs in the very first over. However, they faced a setback when both David Warner and Steven Smith were dismissed in the same over. Nonetheless, Mitchell Marsh's clear intent to score boundaries was evident as he continued to rack up runs from the other end. Marnus Labuschagne played a supporting role, and together, they added 57 runs to the scoreboard. Marsh notched up his fifty, becoming the first Australian batter to do so in this World Cup. Unfortunately, a moment of recklessness cost him his wicket after reaching the milestone, but he had already set a strong foundation for his team.

Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis carried the chase forward, with Inglis playing the role of the aggressor and reaching a well-deserved half-century. The partnership of 77 runs took the Australians closer to victory. Labuschagne attempted to accelerate but lost his wicket in the process. Then, Glenn Maxwell came to the crease and began a fireworks show, scoring 31 runs off just 21 balls while keeping the net run rate in mind

Inglis had the opportunity to see the game through to the end but fell for 58 while attempting a big shot. In the end, Marcus Stoinis delivered some powerful blows and, along with Maxi, finished the job to secure Australia's first win of the tournament.