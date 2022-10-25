Search icon
AUS vs SL: Aaron Finch bows to Marcus Stoinis after his explosive match-winning knock

Australian skipper Aaron Finch came up with a special gesture for Marcus Stoinis after the latter's explosive 59-run knock in just 18 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

Credits: Twitter

Australian skipper Aaron Finch came up with a special gesture for Marcus Stoinis after the latter's explosive 59-run knock in just 18 balls. The match between Australia and Sri Lanka became a one-sided affair as soon as Stoinis came out to bat in the middle. 

As soon as the Australian all-rounder won the match, Aaron Finch's special gesture for his compatriot went viral. Finch bowed down and acknowledged Stoinis's sensational effort. 

