AUS vs SL 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Australia vs Sri Lanka match in Melbourne

Australia will be taking on Sri Lanka in the 5th and final T20I of the series on Sunday. The hosts will be eyeing to whitewash Sri Lanka 5-0 as they have played good quality cricket throughout this series.

However, Sri Lanka is still waiting for their 1st win in this series, while they already lost the trophy, they need to give their best on Sunday if they want to reduce the margin of loss to 4-1.

Dream11 Prediction – Australia vs Sri Lanka – 5th T20I in Melbourne

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal, Josh Inglis

Batters: Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara

Dinesh Chandimal, Josh Inglis, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (VC), Glenn Maxwell (C), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 11:40 PM IST and will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday, February 20. The match will be telecasted through Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Australia: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Binura Fernando.