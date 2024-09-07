Twitter
In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

Cricket

Cricket

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

Inglis helped Australia pille up 196 before Scotland were bowled out for 126 with Stoinis and Green picking up a combined 6 for 39.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch
Courtesy: X @FoxCricket
    Josh Inglis delivered a stunning performance, achieving a 43-ball century as Australia dominated Scotland by 70 runs in the second Twenty20 match, securing the series victory with one game remaining. This remarkable feat marks the fastest hundred by an Australian batter to date.

    Following Travis Head's impressive 25-ball 80 in the previous match, his early dismissal on Friday paved the way for Inglis to take the spotlight. Inglis showcased his prowess by smashing seven fours and seven sixes en route to a remarkable 103 runs, boasting a strike rate exceeding 200.

    Fastest T20I hundreds for Australia (by balls taken)

    43 - Josh Inglis vs SCO, Edinburgh, 2024*

    47 - Aaron Finch vs ENG, Southampton, 2013

    47 - Josh Inglis vs IND, Visakhapatnam, 2023

    47 - Glenn Maxwell vs IND, Guwahati, 2023

    49 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Pallekele, 2016

    Australia set a formidable total of 196-4, effectively stifling any momentum Scotland attempted to build. Despite Brandon McMullen's valiant effort of 59 runs off 42 balls, Scotland faltered and were ultimately bowled out for 126 in the 17th over.

    Brad Currie made an immediate impact by dismissing Head with his first delivery and later claimed the wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk, leaving Australia at 23-2. However, Cameron Green steadied the ship with a composed 36 off 29 balls, allowing Inglis to propel Australia towards victory. Inglis was eventually dismissed after playing a shot straight to cover off Chris Sole.

    Scotland struggled to make an impact, with only two batters reaching double figures as Marcus Stoinis shone with figures of 4-23 in 23 deliveries.

    Brief scores

    Australia 196-4, 20 overs (Josh Inglis 103; Brad Currie 3-37) v Scotland 126 all out, 16.4 overs (Brandon McMullen 59; Marcus Stoinis 4-23)

    Also read| Meet Hokato Hotozhe Sema, a landmine blast survivor armyman from Nagaland who won bronze at Paris Paralympics

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

    Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

    Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

    Thangalaan actor Daniel Caltagirone reacts to British actors being typecast as 'tyrants' in Indian cinema | Exclusive

    Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

    Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

    Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

    Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

    Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

