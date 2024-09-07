AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

Inglis helped Australia pille up 196 before Scotland were bowled out for 126 with Stoinis and Green picking up a combined 6 for 39.

Josh Inglis delivered a stunning performance, achieving a 43-ball century as Australia dominated Scotland by 70 runs in the second Twenty20 match, securing the series victory with one game remaining. This remarkable feat marks the fastest hundred by an Australian batter to date.

Following Travis Head's impressive 25-ball 80 in the previous match, his early dismissal on Friday paved the way for Inglis to take the spotlight. Inglis showcased his prowess by smashing seven fours and seven sixes en route to a remarkable 103 runs, boasting a strike rate exceeding 200.

Fastest T20I hundreds for Australia (by balls taken)

43 - Josh Inglis vs SCO, Edinburgh, 2024*

47 - Aaron Finch vs ENG, Southampton, 2013

47 - Josh Inglis vs IND, Visakhapatnam, 2023

47 - Glenn Maxwell vs IND, Guwahati, 2023

49 - Glenn Maxwell vs SL, Pallekele, 2016

Australia set a formidable total of 196-4, effectively stifling any momentum Scotland attempted to build. Despite Brandon McMullen's valiant effort of 59 runs off 42 balls, Scotland faltered and were ultimately bowled out for 126 in the 17th over.

Brad Currie made an immediate impact by dismissing Head with his first delivery and later claimed the wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk, leaving Australia at 23-2. However, Cameron Green steadied the ship with a composed 36 off 29 balls, allowing Inglis to propel Australia towards victory. Inglis was eventually dismissed after playing a shot straight to cover off Chris Sole.

Scotland struggled to make an impact, with only two batters reaching double figures as Marcus Stoinis shone with figures of 4-23 in 23 deliveries.

Brief scores

Australia 196-4, 20 overs (Josh Inglis 103; Brad Currie 3-37) v Scotland 126 all out, 16.4 overs (Brandon McMullen 59; Marcus Stoinis 4-23)

