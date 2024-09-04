Twitter
Cricket

AUS vs SCO, 1st T20I: Travis Head's 80 off 25 blows Scotland away to give Australia 1-0 lead

Travis Head, the world's No.1 T20I batter, showcased his talent by scoring 80 runs off just 25 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

Australia made history by defeating Scotland in the first T20I match by 7 wickets in Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 4. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh delivered outstanding performances, leading Australia to chase down a 155-run target in just 56 balls and secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Travis Head achieved a remarkable 17-ball fifty, matching the joint-fastest in Australia T20I history, while Marsh smashed 39 runs off just 12 balls. This incredible display set a new world record for the highest run rate in a completed T20I innings. Additionally, Australia broke the record for the highest T20I powerplay total by a full-time member, scoring 113 runs in six overs.

Travis Head, the world's No.1 T20I batter, showcased his talent by scoring 80 runs off just 25 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes. Head equaled Marcus Stoinis' record for the fastest T20I fifty for Australia and set a new highest individual score in the powerplay in the shortest form of cricket.

In the game, Australia chose to bowl first after winning the toss at Grange Cricket Club Ground. Rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk received his first T20I cap, while Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson made their T20I debuts for Scotland.

Scotland started strong, scoring 84 runs in the first ten overs, with opener George Munsey contributing 28 runs off just 16 balls. However, Australia made a late comeback with Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott, with Abbott taking three wickets for 39 runs and Zampa and Xavier Bartlett each claiming two wickets. Munsey was the top scorer for Scotland with 28 runs, while wicketkeeper Matthew Cross added 27 runs.

In pursuit of a reachable target, Australia suffered an early setback when debutant Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the first over. However, Head and Marsh swiftly turned the tide in Australia's favor with an impressive 113-run partnership for the second wicket, putting them in a commanding position.

Also read| Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
