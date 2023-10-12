Headlines

Cricket

AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock's century guides South Africa to 134-run victory over Australia

Australia will next face Sri Lanka on October 16 in Lucknow.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

South Africa emerged victorious over Australia by a commanding 134 runs in the 10th One Day International (ODI) match of the ongoing World Cup 2023, held in Lucknow on Thursday. The Australian team, chasing a target of 313 runs, was bowled out for a mere 177 in 40.5 overs, thanks to an impressive three-wicket haul by Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi also contributed with two wickets each. Marnus Labuschagne stood out for the Aussies, scoring 46 runs off 74 balls.

Quinton de Kock showcased his exceptional form as South Africa set a formidable total of 311/7 in their 50 overs during the first innings. De Kock's explosive knock of 109 runs off 106 balls, embellished with eight fours and five sixes, came to an end in the 35th over when he fell victim to Maxwell's bowling prowess. 

Aiden Markram also played a crucial role, displaying resilience with a gritty half-century, smashing 56 runs off 44 deliveries, including seven fours and a six. Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell proved to be the standout bowlers for Australia, each claiming two wickets. Additionally, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa each secured a dismissal.

