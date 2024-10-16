AUS vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for semifinal 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Australia vs South Africa.

The defending champions, Australia Women (AUS-W), are set to face off against South Africa Women (SA-W) in Semi-Final 1 of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, October 17.

Australia Women have showcased an aggressive and dominant style of cricket throughout the tournament, solidifying their reputation as a formidable force in the sport. Finishing at the top of Group A with four convincing wins, the former champions are now gearing up to defend their title as the competition progresses into the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Women's team, led by Laura Wolvaardt, has also secured their spot in the next round of the tournament. With three wins and only one loss to England in the group stage, the South African team is eager to face the new challenges that lie ahead and compete fiercely for a spot in the final.

Match Details

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, 1st Semi Final

Date & Time: Oct 17, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Ellyse Perry, Tahla McGrath

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wicketkeeper), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon

