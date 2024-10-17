Check out all the details related to Australia vs South Africa semifinal match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

The upcoming first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will feature the reigning champions, Australia, facing off against South Africa on Thursday. Australia has been in exceptional form throughout the ICC event, securing victories in all four matches they have contested. Their impressive wins include triumphs over cricketing powerhouses such as India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

In a previous showdown, Australia dashed India’s hopes of a playoff spot by defeating them by nine runs. Sophie Molineux was awarded the Player of the Match for her pivotal 2/32 spell during India’s chase. With six titles under their belt, Australia is now aiming to secure a spot in yet another final by overcoming their next formidable opponent, the Ferns.

The highly anticipated clash between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on October 17.

South Africa has also displayed a strong performance in the competition, emerging victorious in three out of the four matches they have contested. Their sole defeat came at the hands of England, where they suffered a seven-wicket loss.

Pitch Report

The Dubai International Stadium is known for its low-scoring matches, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming semi-final. With an average first-innings score of only 116, it is evident that batsmen face challenges when playing at this venue.

In the current T20 World Cup, the highest team total was achieved by India against Sri Lanka, with a score of 172/3. It is worth noting that the highest successful chase at this stadium was a modest 144 runs. This highlights the difficulty teams face in scoring big at the Dubai International Stadium.

Weather report

The weather in Dubai on October 17 is expected to be clear with a minimal four percent chance of precipitation. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to reach around 35 degrees Celsius, dropping to 29 degrees Celsius at night. Humidity levels are not expected to exceed 68 percent. Wind speeds are anticipated to range between 10 km/h to 15 km/h.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Australia Women: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Scutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tyron, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafla (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

