After the stumps of Day 3, South Africa were 213/2 and needed just 69 runs to clinch the Ultimate Test and World Test Championship 2025 Final against Australia.

Australia and South Africa are all geared up for Day number 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. After Day 3 stumps, South Africa posted 213/2 while chasing a target of 282, with centurion Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma out in the middle. With the current scenario of the game, it is clearly visible that the Proteas will be clinching the game and their maiden WTC title today, on Day 4. However, several weather reports claim that rain might play a spoilsport at Lord's Cricket Ground.

AUS vs SA: Weather Report

Day 4 of the WTC 2025 Final might face weather-related interruptions, as rain might play an important part in London. As per AccuWeather, the day is predicted to start off partly sunny and hot but it is expected to get cloudy as the game progresses. The report predicts that temperatures are likely to dip around 29 degrees with 91 percent cloud cover.

AUS vs SA: Session Time

1st Session - 3 pm to 5 pm

Lunch Break - 5 pm to 5:40 pm

2nd Session - 5:40 pm to 7:40 pm

Tea Break - 7:40 pm to 8 pm

3rd Session - 8 pm to 10 pm

AUS vs SA: Playing XI

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungo Ngidi.

Australia - Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.