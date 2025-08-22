AUS vs SA: Why Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma not playing 2nd ODI against Baggy Greens?

After clinching the first ODI by a huge margin, the South African skipper is missing from the Playing XI of the 2nd ODI against Australia. Check out the real reason behind the decision.

After losing the T20I series against Australia, South Africa bounced back in the first ODI game in the 3-match series. In the 1st ODI, the Proteas crushed the Baggy Greens and registered a thumping 98-run victory at Cairns. However, in the 2nd ODI match against the Aussies, the Proteas skipper is missing from the Playing XI, and Aiden Markram is leading the side. So, what is the real reason behind Bavuma's absence from the squad in the match, which is being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay?

Why Temba Bavuma not playing at Mackay vs Australia?

When the captains of both sides came out in the middle for the Toss, it was Markram who approached for the Proteas. ''We are going to bat first. Wicket looks good to the eye, again, don't have too much info on the venue, hopefully, put up a good score. Temba is good, he's just having a rest day, de Zorzi comes in for him, and Muthusamy comes in for Subrayen. It is always good to win, but it is more important to back them up, and that's where the focus is today,'' he said during the toss.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram handle of Cricket South Africa also shared a post, informing about the reason behind Bavuma's absence. ''ODI captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second match against Australia. This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC Final in June. Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended that he be rested for the second match. He will be available to lead the side in the third ODI on Sunday, with Aiden Markram standing in as captain today,'' reads the captain of the post.

See the post:

Check out the Playing XI of both sides for 2nd ODI match

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.