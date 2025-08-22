AUS vs SA: Why Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma not playing 2nd ODI against Baggy Greens?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG BREAKING: SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani’s mother Kokilaben hospitalised in Mumbai

White House Adviser issues BIG statement on India's ties with China, Russia, says, 'cosying up..., laundromat of...'

Sam Altman's OpenAI confirms first India office in THIS city, not Bangalore, Mumbai, it is...

Elvish Yadav's residence attack case: Accused shooter injured in encounter, arrested by Haryana Police

Jaswinder Bhalla, veteran Punjabi comedy star, passes away at 65

Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘endangering American lives…’

Milan Airport Fire: Panic erupts at Malpensa Airport as man sets fire to check-in counter, watch video here

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan FLIRTS with contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, says 'mahila ke hoton ko..', she replies 'Jaya Bachchan aapki..'

PM Modi to inaugurate new Kolkata metro lines today: Know routes, fares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG BREAKING: SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

BIG BREAKING: SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani’s mother Kokilaben hospitalised in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani’s mother Kokilaben hospitalised in Mumbai

White House Adviser issues BIG statement on India's ties with China, Russia, says, 'cosying up..., laundromat of...'

White House Adviser issues BIG statement on India's ties with China, Russia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeCricket

CRICKET

AUS vs SA: Why Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma not playing 2nd ODI against Baggy Greens?

After clinching the first ODI by a huge margin, the South African skipper is missing from the Playing XI of the 2nd ODI against Australia. Check out the real reason behind the decision.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

AUS vs SA: Why Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma not playing 2nd ODI against Baggy Greens?
In the 2nd ODI vs Australia, South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    After losing the T20I series against Australia, South Africa bounced back in the first ODI game in the 3-match series. In the 1st ODI, the Proteas crushed the Baggy Greens and registered a thumping 98-run victory at Cairns. However, in the 2nd ODI match against the Aussies, the Proteas skipper is missing from the Playing XI, and Aiden Markram is leading the side. So, what is the real reason behind Bavuma's absence from the squad in the match, which is being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay?

     

    Why Temba Bavuma not playing at Mackay vs Australia?

     

    When the captains of both sides came out in the middle for the Toss, it was Markram who approached for the Proteas. ''We are going to bat first. Wicket looks good to the eye, again, don't have too much info on the venue, hopefully, put up a good score. Temba is good, he's just having a rest day, de Zorzi comes in for him, and Muthusamy comes in for Subrayen. It is always good to win, but it is more important to back them up, and that's where the focus is today,'' he said during the toss.

     

    Meanwhile, the official Instagram handle of Cricket South Africa also shared a post, informing about the reason behind Bavuma's absence. ''ODI captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second match against Australia. This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC Final in June. Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended that he be rested for the second match. He will be available to lead the side in the third ODI on Sunday, with Aiden Markram standing in as captain today,'' reads the captain of the post.

     

    See the post:

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Proteas Men (@proteasmencsa)

    Check out the Playing XI of both sides for 2nd ODI match

    Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

    South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Right time to...': After India snub, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane steps down from leadership role
    After India snub, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane steps down from leadership role
    Nita Ambani enjoys bird watching with grandchildren in London; Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta join in; watch viral video
    Nita Ambani enjoys bird watching with grandchildren in London; watch viral video
    Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August 21, here's why
    Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August
    Boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Raigad, rescue operation underway
    Boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Raigad, rescue operation underway
    Why should Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Pakistan soon after India? Will he meet Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir?
    Why should Wang Yi visit Pakistan soon after India? Will he meet Asim Munir?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE