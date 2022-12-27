AUS vs SA: David Warner smashes ton in his 100th Test, wife Candice's reaction goes viral; watch

David Warner celebrates after smashing ton in 100th Test

David Warner ended his barren run in Test cricket as he smashed a century in the ongoing 2nd Test against South Africa on Tuesday, December 27. Playing in his 100th Test, the Australian opener made the occasion a tad bit special as he smashed 150 runs at the MCG.

Warner's wife Candice and his two daughters were also in attendance and their reaction was worth watching after Warner notched his 25th Test ton and punched the air, in jubilation.

It had been three years since Warner last scored a Test century, coming close on multiple occasions but it just wasn't happening for him. Of late, the captaincy issues have affected the swashbuckling opener who recently penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Amidst all the issues, Warner finally reached a much-awaited century in the Boxing Day Test, and jumped in the air, giving away a kiss off the bat to his wife Candice who got all teary-eyed watching her husband celebrate. She also embraced her two daughters as the packed MCG rose to applaud the legend.

Watch:

Earlier, Warner had also smashed a century on his 100th ODI game as well. Having returned with scores of 0, 48, 21, 28, 0 and 3 in the six innings at Australia's home Test summer, the 36-year-old silenced his critics in style.

After restricting South Africa to a total of 189 runs, Australia neared the 300-run mark, with Warner batting at 174* after 72 overs. The hosts currently lead 1-0 in the series.