AUS vs SA: David Warner battles cramps to smash 3rd Test double ton, gets carried off retired hurt; watch

David Warner gets retired hurt after scoring 200

Australia were put into a commanding position in the second Test against South Africa as David Warner smashed a double century on Tuesday battling cramps, the opener had to be carried off and retired hurt later. Warner smashed a double century, his third in Test cricket, that too came in his 100th Test appearance.

The 36-year-old completed his double century and had to be carried off after he celebrated his triumph. The swashbuckling opener has been plagued by poor form of late in red-ball cricket, with his place in the team being questioned by many.

Warner ended up silencing his critics in style as he slammed a double hundred, becoming the first Australia batsman to hit a double ton in his 100th Test match, and 10th overall.

After notching the milestone, Warner jumped in the air, but afterwards, he could be seen struggling to stand up on his feet as he felt the cramps kicking in. Later, he was carried off retired hurt.

Riding on Warner's double ton, the hosts got past the 350-run mark, having restricted the visitors to a total of 189 runs. Apart from the opener, Steve Smith also smashed a fifty but narrowly missed out on a century as he was dismissed on 85 runs.