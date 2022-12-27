Search icon
AUS vs SA: David Warner battles cramps to smash 3rd Test double ton, gets carried off retired hurt; watch

David Warner smashed a double century against South Africa, jumped in jubilation, all this while battling cramps and was carried off retired hurt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

AUS vs SA: David Warner battles cramps to smash 3rd Test double ton, gets carried off retired hurt; watch
David Warner gets retired hurt after scoring 200

Australia were put into a commanding position in the second Test against South Africa as David Warner smashed a double century on Tuesday battling cramps, the opener had to be carried off and retired hurt later. Warner smashed a double century, his third in Test cricket, that too came in his 100th Test appearance. 

The 36-year-old completed his double century and had to be carried off after he celebrated his triumph. The swashbuckling opener has been plagued by poor form of late in red-ball cricket, with his place in the team being questioned by many. 

Warner ended up silencing his critics in style as he slammed a double hundred, becoming the first Australia batsman to hit a double ton in his 100th Test match, and 10th overall. 

READ| AUS vs SA: David Warner smashes ton in his 100th Test, wife Candice's reaction goes viral; watch

After notching the milestone, Warner jumped in the air, but afterwards, he could be seen struggling to stand up on his feet as he felt the cramps kicking in. Later, he was carried off retired hurt. 

Watch: 

READ| IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Step-by-step guide to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Pune

Riding on Warner's double ton, the hosts got past the 350-run mark, having restricted the visitors to a total of 189 runs. Apart from the opener, Steve Smith also smashed a fifty but narrowly missed out on a century as he was dismissed on 85 runs. 

