AUS vs SA 3rd Test: South Africa salvage pride with draw; Australia claim series 2-0

Image Source: Twitter/ @cricketcomau

South Africa avoided a series whitewash by Australia on Sunday, drawing on the last day of the third Test in Sydney.

After the Proteas were called to bat again, Sarel Erwee played a defiant knock of 42 off 125 deliveries as the hosts enforced the follow-on in the hopes of winning.

After Pat Cummins and co left them reeling at the close of Day four on Saturday, South Africa resumed their first innings at 149 for six. When the fifth and final day of play began, Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer were at the crease.

Jansen tried his hardest to keep the Australian onslaught at bay, but he was caught by Alex Carey off Travis Head's bowling. This brought Keshav Maharaj to the crease, and the left-arm spinner opted to go after the Australian attack.

Plenty of chances were created on the final day but Australia just couldn't quite string the wickets together #AUSvSA https://t.co/MkveTPPEDB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2023

Maharaj and Harmer combined for a crucial 75-run partnership as the former reached fifty. Josh Hazlewood, who later removed Harmer, put an end to the spinner's stay at the crease.

South Africa would eventually lose their final three wickets for three runs as the hosts enforced the follow-on with a 220-run lead over the Proteas.

Cummins dismissed his South African opponent Dean Elgar after the visitors had scored 27 runs. Heinrich Klassen batted with purpose and scored 35 runs while Erwee sought to hold the fort at the other end.

Hazlewood ended Klassen's stay for 35 as South Africa was 75 for two at the time. Temba Bavuma came out to ensure no late drama as the visitors struck 106 for the loss of two wickets.

Australia won the series 2-0, and their next contest will be against the Indian team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

