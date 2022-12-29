AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Australia thrash South Africa by innings and 182 runs in Melbourne to seal Test series

Australia inch closer to WTC final after thumping win over South Africa in 2nd Test

In the second Test, Australia thrashed South Africa by an innings and 181 runs on Day 4 to establish a commanding 2-0 lead in the three-match series. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia won the series 2-0 after bowling out South Africa for 204 in their second innings after a large 386-run deficit in the first.

Australia's win, their fourth straight in the home summer highlighted their supremacy in the format and secured their lead in the World Test Championship. Despite having won the last three Test series, South Africa's illustrious record in Australia was in ashes on Thursday. It was worse than a 163-run loss in Brisbane in 1931 as far as defeats go in Australia.

Dean Elgar's team heads to Sydney for the third Test with a number of concerns and only pride on the line after losing by six wickets in the series opener in Brisbane. Temba Bavuma scored the only half-century for the Proteas in the second inning, but the number four was a liability for his teammates as he ran out Khaya Zondo.

Another statement made by Australia in the #WTC23 race



They travel to Sydney with an unassailable 2-0 series lead over South Africa.



Watch the rest of the #AUSvSA series LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 (in select regions)



Scorecard https://t.co/FKgWE9ksfC pic.twitter.com/ejVw9wxN9F — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2022

On a cold, cloudy morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, South Africa faced a depleted Australian attack and lost three wickets for 18 runs after resuming on 15 for one. When opener Sarel Erwee was on 21, Mitchell Starc delivered the first blow with a yorker that smacked into his front foot.

Despite the fact that the lbw appeal was rejected, home captain Pat Cummins was successful in overturning the decision. Theunis de Bruyn was dismissed for 28 after being boxed in by a delivery from Scott Boland that reared up and caught an outside edge on its way to the second slip. Steve Smith made a great catch after Marnus Labuschagne sprang across him.

With paceman Scott Boland taking two wickets, Lyon closed the innings with 3-58. David Warner was named Player of the Match for his incredible 200 on day two in the sweltering heat

Mitchell Starc, who bowled 18 overs in the second innings despite dislocating a finger on the first day, won't be available for the third Test.

The all-rounder Cameron Green, who had an unbeaten 51 and bagged 5-27 in the first innings, is also out after breaking a finger.

READ| Arshdeep Singh among nominees for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022