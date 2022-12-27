Search icon
AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Anrich Nortje gets clattered by spider-cam in shocking incident, watch

During the Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test, an unprecedented event took place as Anrich Nortje got hit by a spider cam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Anrich Nortje gets clattered by spider-cam during Boxing Day Test

The second Test between Australia and South Africa in Melbourne has been an eventful one so far, apart from David Warner's century, there was another unprecedented event which took place on Tuesday, December 27. 

South African pacer Anrich Nortje was fielding when he was clattered by the spider cam which was covering the match, and fans present at the MCG captured the one-of-a-kind event. 

The left pacer was floored after the crash but thankfully no malice took place as he was okay to continue. 

The spider cam, which was suspended through the cable, enables fans to get an immersive all-round coverage of the match and moves on the cable horizontally and vertically. 

In the 47th over of Australia's inning, the spider cam was moving downwards when it struck Nortje from behind. 

The incident happened during the break between overs and the South African pacer was taking his fielding position before being clattered. 

Watch:

Talking about the match, the Proteas scored 189 runs in their first inning, and in reply, Australia smashed 386/3 after 91 overs at the stumps on Day 2. 

Warner smashed a double ton before he was taken off injured, and Steve Smith also scored a fifty, while Travis Head was unbeaten at 48 when the day's play came to a halt. 

