AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Australia fail to end 11-year-long drought as South Africa register another thumping victory

Despite no Temba Bavuma in the game, South Africa managed to pull off yet another thumping victory against Australia, also leading the 3-match series by 2-0.

After losing the 3-match T20I series vs Australia, South Africa bounced back in the first ODI at Cairns defeating the home side by 98 runs. On Friday, the Aussies came out with an aim to level the series, but failed to do so and again lost to the Proteas by a huge margin. South Africa registered yet another thumping victory against Australia and defeated them by 84 runs at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Australia fail to end 11-year-old against South Africa

With this loss, the Baggy Greens failed to end the 11-year drought of not winning a bilateral series against the Proteas. Since 2014, Australia has never won a bilateral ODI series against South Africa. In the last four ODI series, the Men in Green won all of them, including 3 at home and one away. Interestingly, Australia have won two 50-over World Cups during this period.

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI

Temba Bavuma was not a part of the Playing XI in the 2nd ODI game against Australia due to workload management. In his absence, Aiden Markram came out for the toss and elected to bat first after winning it. Batting first, South Africa were bowled out at 277 with five balls to spare. For Proteas, Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs smashed power-packed half-centuries. For Australia, Adam Zampa took a 3-wicket haul but leaked 63 runs in his 10-over spell.

Chasing 278, Australia saw not a very good start, and both openers departed early. But, Josh Inglis came out as a ray of hope for the Aussies and played an 87-run knock off 74 balls. Six out of 11 players could even manage to score in double digits, and it was all over for the home team in the 38th over when the visitors bundled them at 193. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took a fifer and was also declared the Player of the Match.

The two sides will again lock horns in the third and final ODI match at the same venue on Sunday, August 24.